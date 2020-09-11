Morningside band and choir programs adjust to COVID-19 guidelines

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The show must go on despite COVID-19, and that’s exactly what’s happening at Morningside College.

Students in the band and choir programs are adjusting to some changes due to COVID-19 concerns.

“So we’ve had to get special masks that allow a controlled release of air, but also allows the instrument to come into the mask,” said Marissa Hernandez, a band member.

Hernadez is a member of Morningside College’s pep band.

However, this year presents some unique challenges for her and her band mates.

“We’ve had to take breaks after playing in certain directions just to make sure all the air clears out and trying to play outside as often as we can,” said Hernandez.

COVID-19 can spread through saliva in the air. That’s why social distancing and face coverings are required for both band and choir students.

“After a half an hour of singing and aerosols into the air, we have to allow all the air to exchange and for the air to clear and our rehearsal was 50 minutes long, so I have to find a place for them to sing for 20 minutes at the end,” said Joshua Nannestad, an associate professor in the Performing Arts at Morningside College.

Morningside’s Band director Shane Macklin is having to think outside the box when it comes to help protect students during practice.

“We’re experimenting with putting t-shirts over the wood win instruments because the aerosols come out of the tone holes instead of the vale. As odd as it may seem, we bought a bunch of puppy pads, because the brass instruments have to drain their water keys and that goes on a puppy pad,” said Macklin.

The masks present some challenges for conductorswhen trying to pin point an issue.

“At the very end of rehearsals, there I was trying to demonstrate the shape of a vowel and I was making the shape of the vowel under my mask and then we all laughed because we realized how silly that is. I have heard of music teachers using puppets to model positions and stuff and that maybe next for us, we will see,” said Nannestad.

Morningside says there’s still a lot of uncertainty around their annual Christmas performance that a lot of these band and choir students participate in. The college is thinking about going virtual with the event so that students can still spotlight all their hard work.