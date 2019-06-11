Morningside Avenue construction enters second stage

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Morningside Avenue construction project is now in its second stage.

The west two lanes of South Lakeport Street will be closed while crews complete construction. Then crews will work on the East two lanes South Lakeport.

Traffic will still be allowed on the street during construction but with restricted lanes.

“The number one thing for everybody to understand is just to be patient, follow the detour signs, drive bellow the speed limit or at the speed limit posted for this construction area for safety for these construction workers and just be patient with us,” Sioux City Engineer Gordon Phair said.

All of the stage two work is expected to be complete in a little over two months.