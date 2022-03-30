SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The future of agriculture was on display at Morningside University’s new greenhouse where students are interactively learning with the latest technology.

In just the last year Morningside’s Regina Roth applied agricultural and food studies program has grown immensely, and so have the wide variety of plants inside the 3,600 square foot LAGS greenhouse located inside the Rosen Ag Center.

The facility has provided students like Gage Dewsbury unique experiences including how the process of aquaponics works, where basically these plants get nutrients through ammonia-based manure that tilapia produce. Dewsbury says it’s an innovative solution and has environmental benefits compared to the standard way of growing crops.

“So it uses 93% less water than conventional ag and it’s just a recirculating system that you lose a little bit of water that the plant’s taking up and a little bit to evaporation and that’s it,” said Dewsbury.

Dr. Annie Kinwamuzinga is an agribusiness professor and says through a senior entrepreneurship class. Students have been able to create a partnership with a local grocery store, supplying them with a product that’s not readily available in Siouxland.

“This is the first time our students identified the need for the ethnic customer, which is Africans of Siouxland, to produce amaranth using their new technology which is hydroponics,” said Dr. Kinwamuzinga.

The new space has also given ag education students a chance to teach Sioux City Career Academy kids about agriculture through hands-on learning like creating these hydroponic grow towers last semester.

“And then they had an opportunity to come back and start from planting and it’s amazing, just these Sioux City kids, they haven’t had the opportunity to plant a seed and watch what happens and so it’s been an amazing experience working hands-on with these kids,” said Morningside senior Mattie Tucker.

Dr. Kinwamuzinga says she hopes to make future connections with other community members who could benefit from the abundance of leafy greens her agribusiness students are producing.