Morning Forecast – South Dakota and Nebraska: Oct. 31, 2018

Happy Halloween Siouxland! We have another fantastic one out there for us today. Temperatures will shoot to the upper 50’s by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine and nice conditions throughout.

As we move to tonight, trick or treating times look perfect to be outside. Just a breeze of around 5mph or less, with clear conditions and temperatures in the mid to low 50’s. It doesn’t get much better than that this time of the year.

Tomorrow will likely be the last day we see the 60’s for quite a while. We are expecting a cold front to move through overnight. That will bring down temperatures for the rest of the week into the weekend, but it could also bring a few showers here and there Thursday night into Friday.

Friday looks like it will remain cool, but dry. As we head to Saturday however, it looks like we will be seeing just rain this round. Another warmer run from the models this morning is supporting more rain than anything. There still may be a few flakes, but accumulation chances are very low right now.

Next Monday we are now tracking another light system that looks to bring a few showers to Siouxland. That could also produce a few snowflakes, but warm temperatures also are going to make it hard for any snow to form.

Austin Kopnitsky – Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News