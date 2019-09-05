Morning Forecast, September 5, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)
Good morning and happy Thursday Siouxland! We are almost to the weekend, just one more day! Today is going to be a hot and sunny one with temperatures in the low 90s, but the good news is, we will have a relatively cool weekend, with some rain chances on Saturday. Temperatures this morning are on the cool side, being reported in the 60s across the area. We have a light breeze from the southwest between 5 and 10 mph. Satellite and radar imagery shows that we had another quiet night last night, leading into another sunny day today. We will have a high of 92 today with sunny skies and light winds. Then tonight we will cool off as we fall to a low of 59 with clear skies sticking around and light winds from the north. As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning and at 11:30 to see your full extended forecast!