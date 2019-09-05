Morning Forecast, September 5, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)-

It's an example of the garden to table concept. Morningside College students are gaining first-hand experience planting and then harvesting produce on campus.

Students in the agriculture department students plant and tend to campus gardens. Wednesday was the last harvest.

"It's great because we get to come out here. Some students, they haven't had the opportunity to be in the garden so it gives them a chance to kinda get their hands dirty and see what they like and what they don't like about it. It's just been good all around," said Morningside College student Carter Anderson.

Some produce from the gardens is used by