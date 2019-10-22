Morning Forecast: October 22, 2019

-SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)
Today will be 55 and mostly sunny skies. Winds will be around 15-25 from the NW gusting to around 40 at times. Tonight will be 36 with clouds increasing throughout the night. The winds will be calm tonight, which will be nice since we’ve had very windy conditions recently. Tomorrow will be 57 and mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Winds will be from the SW early, transitioning from the NW at 5-15 MPH later in the day. Thursday will be mostly sunny and 48. Friday will be 56 and sunny. Saturday will be 64 and sunny. Sunday will be 51 and mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of a few showers. Monday will be 47 and partly cloudy.