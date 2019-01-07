Heavy cloud coverage and a few sprinkles moved through overnight. Most of us remained dry, but a good deal of Siouxland saw some light rain overnight.

With temperatures remaining very warm overnight, we are not looking at black ice to be a big problem this morning.

Today we will see a good deal of cloud coverage to start the day. After that shield of clouds moves along, we are expecting a few hours of sunshine, and in turn, daytime heating. After a touch of sun, heavy cloud coverage returns later in the day. This could bring another brief rain shower early in the night in Sioux City.

Areas to the north of Sioux City could see temperatures falling quick enough to see some light snow falling with this passing clipper.

After this quick system races through Siouxland, the winds will really pick up overnight.

We could see winds gusting to around 35mph tonight. That will likely stick around for most of the day Tuesday, but in the afternoon that will pick up a bit also. We are expecting winds to gust up to 45mph.

This is expected to bring down our temperatures slightly for Tuesday, but greatly for Wednesday, as highs drop to the low 30's (which is right on our average).

We do make a recovery afterwards as temperatures look to soar back into the upper 30's and low 40's. This means we will be likely sitting around 10 degrees above our average for most of this week.

Austin Kopnitsky - Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News