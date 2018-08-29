Local News

Morning Forecast - NE & SD: Aug 29, 2018

Super Weather for Today & Thursday

By:

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 06:56 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 07:36 AM CDT

Morning Forecast - NE & SD: Aug 29, 2018

August 29, 2018 - Beyond some patchy morning fog, we'll have a beautiful sunny day with highs in the mid 70s.

Tonight the skies will remain clear with a low in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow will start with sunshine, but clouds will increase during the afternoon. The high temperature will work up to 80 degrees thanks to a light SSE breeze. Gusts will hit 25 MPH building in some heat.

Friday we have our next chance of showers and thunderstorms. There's a slight risk of severe weather. Rainfall amounts will be between a quarter and half an inch. Friday will be our warmest of the next 7 with the high stretching into the middle 80s.

The Labor Day weekend is in good shape with the exception of a few thunderstorms possible Sunday. Highs will hang just over 80 degrees - very seasonal and comfortable early September heat.

Have a great Wednesday!

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected