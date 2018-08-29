Morning Forecast - NE & SD: Aug 29, 2018 Video Video

August 29, 2018 - Beyond some patchy morning fog, we'll have a beautiful sunny day with highs in the mid 70s.



Tonight the skies will remain clear with a low in the mid 50s.



Tomorrow will start with sunshine, but clouds will increase during the afternoon. The high temperature will work up to 80 degrees thanks to a light SSE breeze. Gusts will hit 25 MPH building in some heat.



Friday we have our next chance of showers and thunderstorms. There's a slight risk of severe weather. Rainfall amounts will be between a quarter and half an inch. Friday will be our warmest of the next 7 with the high stretching into the middle 80s.



The Labor Day weekend is in good shape with the exception of a few thunderstorms possible Sunday. Highs will hang just over 80 degrees - very seasonal and comfortable early September heat.



Have a great Wednesday!