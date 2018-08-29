Morning Forecast - NE & SD: Aug 29, 2018
Super Weather for Today & Thursday
August 29, 2018 - Beyond some patchy morning fog, we'll have a beautiful sunny day with highs in the mid 70s.
Tonight the skies will remain clear with a low in the mid 50s.
Tomorrow will start with sunshine, but clouds will increase during the afternoon. The high temperature will work up to 80 degrees thanks to a light SSE breeze. Gusts will hit 25 MPH building in some heat.
Friday we have our next chance of showers and thunderstorms. There's a slight risk of severe weather. Rainfall amounts will be between a quarter and half an inch. Friday will be our warmest of the next 7 with the high stretching into the middle 80s.
The Labor Day weekend is in good shape with the exception of a few thunderstorms possible Sunday. Highs will hang just over 80 degrees - very seasonal and comfortable early September heat.
Have a great Wednesday!
More Stories
-
UPDATE: A fugitive being sought by the…
-
42 years after first shutting down, a staple of the Hawarden, Iowa…
-
Local authorities reported that a woman had to be airlifted to a…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-