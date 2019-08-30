Morning Forecast August 30, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Good morning and happy Friday Siouxland! It’s going to start off pleasant and seasonal today with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. But tonight we could see some scattered showers in the area, leading to a cooler Labor Day Weekend. Temperatures this morning are on the cooler side, being reported in the 50s across the area. We have fairly calm winds from the Northeast and northwest in some areas between 0 and 10 mph. Satellite and radar imagery shows that we had some scattered shows in the area last night, but have been drying out since. Here’s a look at your out the door forecast for today. It’s going to be pleasant and seasonal with highs reaching the upper 70s by this afternoon before some scattered showers move in later tonight. Then tonight we will fall to a low of 57 with some light showers possible and calm winds. As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning to see when we could see some scattered showers tonight!