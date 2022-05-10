ALTON, Iowa (KCAU) — Firefighters battled against a fire that engulfed a restaurant in Alton early Tuesday morning.

Crews from multiple Siouxland towns responded to a fire at The Yard Bar & Grill located at 211 10th Street Tuesday morning. The call came in at around 3:42 a.m.

Crews arrived to see that the outside rear of the building was engulfed in flames.

An official with the Alton Fire Department & EMS told KCAU that it took about one and a half to two hours before they deemed the fire extinguished and the scene safe.

Alton Fire Department & EMS also stated that there were two injuries. Only one of which required any sort of medical attention.

Granville Fire and EMS, Hospers Fire and Ambulance, and Orange City Fire and Ambulance assisted Alton Fire Department & EMS.

Officials currently suspect that it was an electrical fire, but the cause is still undetermined.