SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Large flames engulfed Opa Time on Hamilton Boulevard on Sunday morning. Officials say other spaces of the building also sustained damage.

According to a press release from Sioux City Fire Rescue, the fire occurred at 5:53 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they reported that heavy smoke could be seen emanating from the roof of the building.

When officials entered the structure, they found a fire above the ceiling. The fire impacted Opa Time and H & R Block in the adjoining space. The release specified that two other spaces in the building sustained smoke and water damage.

The release noted that no employees were in the building at the time of the fire, and no firefighters have been injured.

Officials are still on the scene as of 9:30 a.m. and the cause is under investigation.

This is a developing story.