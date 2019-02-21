More wintry weather for the weekend

Siouxland has a great Thursday ahead of us, but it will be short-lived with more cloud coverage and even more snow on the way!

A lot of sunshine will infiltrate Siouxland today, but afternoon cloud coverage will sneak back in, and we will likely end the day with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies will remain, but we could also see some light snow showers falling.

Some areas to the northwest of Sioux City could see even around an inch or two of additional snow, while right here in Sioux City, and looking to northwest Iowa, we are only looking at a few snow showers with the potential to pick up a dusting to a half an inch of snow.

The greater chance we have for snow moves through on Saturday, but we could see some light rain and snow on Friday as well.

Saturday’s storm still has a few question marks, but we are finally starting to get a clearer picture of what is going to unfold.

This system will have a lot of energy as it passes through, but in terms of snowfall, we are expecting a quick moving storm with the potential to drop heavy snow at times.

The latest track is showing around 2-5 inches for the Sioux City area, but there will be a column of heavier snowfall expected to the southeast of Sioux City.

These areas could pick up around 4-8 inches of additional snow, with locally higher amounts possible. This forecast is expected to change over the next few days, and the column of stronger snowfall is also expected to slightly shift over the next few days.

That will move out late on Saturday, and plenty of sunshine returns for Sunday!

Another very small chance for snow moves through on Monday, but this is looking like it will generally stick to the north of Siouxland, but we could get some scraps that move far enough south to bring light snowfall totals.

Right now, that monday storm is looking like just a few flurries right here in Sioux City.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News