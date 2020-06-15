More visitors to Iowa Great Lakes could be contributing to higher COVID-19 case counts

Okoboji, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s that time of year again for the Iowa Great Lakes.

Dickinson County, home to the Iowa Great Lakes, is seeing an influx of out-of-state vacationers and that could be contributing to the county’s rising numbers.

Although required to maintain social distancing, restaurants and bars are serving guests in large numbers.

As the summer season continues, the number of visitors to the region is expected to grow.

“I’ve seen a lot of people. It’s been really busy. Surprisingly, the park is closed and it’s Sunday, so I thought it would be a lot slower with everyone leaving, but it’s been really, really, like really busy,” “

The upcoming July 4 holiday marks the biggest weekend of the year for the Lakes region.