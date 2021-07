SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: MidAmerican is now reporting fewer power outages, as of 5:45 p.m.

According to the MidAmerican Energy outage map, 551 are still without power.

PREVIOUS: More than 800 people in Sioux City are without power Tuesday.

According to the MidAmerican Energy outage map, 890 are reported without power. The outage was first reported at 4:50 p.m.

MidAmerican said crews are working on restoring power at affected areas.