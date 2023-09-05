SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Education announced that more than 4 million student loan borrowers are enrolled in the new Save Plan.

The Saving on a Valuable Education Income-Driven Repayment Plan officially launched 2 weeks ago. In the Siouxland states, there are almost 40,000 borrowers enrolled in Iowa, 22,400 borrowers in Nebraska, and 10,700 borrowers are enrolled in South Dakota.

The plan calculates payments on student loans based on the income, forgives balances, and family size of a borrower after a set number of years.

Officials say most borrowers will save about $1 thousand dollars a year under the plan.

Meanwhile, South Dakota Senator John Thune introduced a Congressional Review Act resolution aiming to overturn the income-driven repayment rule.

That rule would forgive student loan balances after 10 years of payments for certain borrowers.

The senator said in a statement that it’s unfair to people who never sustained student debt because they did not attend college or they worked their way through school.

Thune added in part, “Instead of creating a real plan to lower the costs of higher education, President Biden continues to propose budget-busting student loan bailouts.”

Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst co-sponsored the bill.