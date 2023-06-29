LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Sixty-five grants that award more than $61 million to Nebraska Congressional Districts One and Three were approved by the Nebraska Public Service Commission on Tuesday.

The funds come from the 2023 Capital Projects Fund (CPF) Grant Program. The funds will help communities with broadband projects.

“The Capital Projects Fund is another opportunity for qualified applicants to bring broadband to Nebraskans most in need of these services,” said Commission Chair Dan Watermeier. “Through this first round of grants, we are able to fund 65 eligible broadband projects.”

Twenty-seven of the 65 projects awarded grants are in Congressional District One, and 38 are in District Three. The District One projects will receive a total of $40.3 million and District Three’s projects will be awarded $21.03 million.

These projects must be completed by December 27, 2024, unless granted an extension.

The commission is planning to open more application slots for District Three since additional funds remain for the district. The commission said that projects that were not submitted during the original application period may be resubmitted.

Commissioner Watermeier said, “We want to distribute the entire amount of grant funding

available and would encourage providers in Congressional District Three whose projects were

not approved to consider resubmitting their application during the additional grant cycle.”

For more information on the CPF Grant Program, click here.