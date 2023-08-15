SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 41st Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show is now complete and the numbers are in for how much this year’s event brought in for charity.

More than half a million dollars were raised at this year’s steer show for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa.

Around a third of the profits of that will go to our local house to help families from out of town be with their children during their stays in the hospital.

“So, [it’s] a big deal, they were humbled to see that amount as well because you think you’ve reach the pinnacle of support and then people keep reaching in and digging deep and make it even better,” Executive Director with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa Christie Clark said.

The Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer show has raised nearly $5 point 5 million dollars since the event’s inception back in 1983.