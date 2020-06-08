More than 500 LifeServe blood drives canceled in Siouxland due to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The ongoing pandemic has had a big impact on the local blood bank, and now they’re seeking help from local businesses.

LifeServe Blood Center said they’ve had to cancel more than 500 blood drives across the tri-state area this year due to COVID-19.

Now, they’re seeking out businesses and organizations that might be willing to host summer blood drives.

While the blood center itself is open if people want to donate, the cancellations have led to the loss of more than 13,000 donations.

“Folks around Sioux City can come into our donor center, but it’s the churches, and schools, and businesses that aren’t able to host us right now that have been a really big loss for us,” said Claire DeRoin, LifeServe Blood Center.

LifeServe said that the need for blood is rising as hospitals ramp up elective surgeries. If your organization would like to set up a blood drive.

For more information about blood donation or to schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 800-287-4903 or visit their website.

Latest Stories