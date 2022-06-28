STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Police and firefighters rescued animals from poor living conditions on Friday.

The Storm Lake Police Department posted on Facebook that they rescued 50 cats and two dogs with the help of their fire department.

Officials said they received a complaint of animal cruelty on North Michigan Street, and once the animals were rescued, they were taken to Lake Animal Hospital.

Due to the condition of some of the felines, multiple cats were euthanized.

The police reminded the public to take care of their pets because abuse is illegal and could lead to jail time.