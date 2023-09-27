SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — The numbers are in and the Clay County Fair is saying that for the second year in a row, their numbers have broken 300,000 attendees.

“If you create a memorable experience, they will come. Even a little rain shower didn’t deter people from attending the Fair,” said Fair CEO/Manager Jerome Hertel. “For the second year in a row, we had over 300,000 in attendance. Overall attendance was slightly down by 2% at 318,678.”

Hertel said in a release that the fair’s success can be measured in different ways and showed that youth involvement at the fair is at an all-time high.

“More noteworthy is the fact that participation and spending remain at all-time highs,” continued Hertel. “Youth involvement numbers are up and fairgoers like the large variety of products and services offered at the Fair. Many fairgoers take the opportunity to do their Christmas shopping at the Fair. The Fair was a great success and we are thankful that so many people enjoyed the Fair this year”

The release said that a record 930 4-H and FFA exhibitors participated in livestock and human science events at the fair. This number is up from 750 exhibitors in 2022. The release also said that an estimated 1,300 third and fourth graders from different area schools visited the fair as part of the AgCiting and SciCiting field trip programs coordinated by ISU Extension Clay County.

A combined total of 10,278 entries were submitted for various open-class livestock and non-livestock competitions.

There were also more than 461 commercial exhibitors, concessionaires, and vendors at the fair, according to the release. With more than 150 ag-oriented exhibitors, the Fair was able to host the largest farm machinery and ag equipment show at any fair in the United States, the release said.

Fairgoer spending was also at an all-time high at $3,117,142.18, which broke the 2022 record. The release said that GoldStar Amusements set single-day records on the last weekend of the fair, including an all-time singled-day record on September 16.

The Fair said that their Grandstand shows attracted more than 16,000 fairgoers, the top two being Joe Dee Messina and Diamond Rio on September 14 and the Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pull on September 17.

The Clay County Fair started on September 9 and ran through the 17.