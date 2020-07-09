UPDATE: Power restored to most Sioux City residents

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: Power has been restored to a majority of MidAmerican Energy customers in Sioux City.

As of 7:46 a.m., the MidAmerican Energy outage map shows that there are now only customers in Sioux City without power.

PREVIOUS: A spokesperson for MidAmerican Energy told KCAU 9 that power for the 3,400 was lost at 6:12 a.m.

Workers were on scene making repairs, being able to restore power for all but 1000 customers, but the power was lost again shortly afterward.

Power is estimated to be restored around 8:45 a.m.

PREVIOUS: More than 3,000 MidAmerican customers in the Sioux City metro area without power Thursday morning.

According to the MidAmerican Energy outage map, 3,470 in the area are without power as of 6:46 a.m, with 3,462 being affected on Sioux City’s north side.

There are a few individual customers without power that is expected to be repaired by 9:45 a.m.

This is a developing story. We’ll update as we learn more.