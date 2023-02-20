OKOBOJI, Iowa (KCAU) — One event at the 43rd annual University of Okoboji Winter Games at raised more than $28,000 for charities.

Many locals and tourists flocked to Lake Okoboji on the last weekend of January to partake in all the events. One event, in particular, was the Battle of the Bartenders on January 26, which raised $25,500 in just one hour. This broke the previous year’s fundraising efforts of $18,000 in just one hour, according to a release from the Parks Marina.

The Battle of the Bartenders brings mixologists from 25 bars and restaurants to the Parks Marina and pits them against each other for a best drink competition. When all was said and done, the three winning teams selected charities for money to go to with proceeds being split 50-30-20 based on rank. The first-place team was Drakes at the Lakes who selected Exceptional Warriors. Puffs was the second-place team with their winnings going to Adley’s Army. Third place went to the Outback Lounge team with the winnings going to the Harmelink Family.

“I’m so proud of this event, especially how we come together as friendly competitors to support each other in business and charity,” Debbie Parks, marketing director at Parks Marina, said.

The Parks Marina also held other events for the Winter Games. Organizers said that combined, “Human Dogsled Races,” men’s and women’s Keg Toss, the “Best in Snow” Dog Show, and the “Smooshing Races” raised nearly $3,000 for other charities and organizations. Exit Realty and Doll Distributing matched proceeds from these events.

“I hope these events continue to grow for years to come,” Parks said. “I was also so impressed by those businesses and individuals that came forth with matching funds to boost the pot. Winter Games is already the crown jewel of the lakes area’s cold weather season and even better that we can make it a giving event.”

Ever since the Battle of the Bartenders started in 2013, more than $75,000 has been given to selected charities.