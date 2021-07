SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: Power has mostly been restored in Sioux City.

There are still 2 people that are without power, and is estimated to be resolved at 2:15 p.m., according to the MidAmerican Energy outage map.

PREVIOUS: More than 2,300 in Sioux City are without power Friday morning.

Due to an equipment problem, 2,330 Siouxlanders are without power downtown, according to the MidAmerican Energy outage map.

The outage started at 10:16 a.m. and is estimated to be resolved at 11:30 a.m.