SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — More than $205,000 was raised during this year’s Siouxland Big Give, the Siouxland Community Foundation said in a release.

This year was the 6th annual Big Give event. The Siouxland Big Give is a 24-hour charity event dedicated to raising money for local nonprofits. This year, the deadline was extended beyond the 24-hour mark due to difficulties with credit cards.

Nearly 1,300 contributors donated to approximately 100 different nonprofit organizations this year.

“We are so excited to have raised over $205,000 for so many wonderful projects,” Siouxland Community Foundation Executive Direct Katie Roberts said. “Throughout the day, I witnessed donors learning more about their favorite charities, and nonprofits forming connections with new supporters. Siouxland truly answered the call.”

This year, the amount raised totaled $205,080. The release said that since the event started six years ago, more than $930,000 has been raised in total.