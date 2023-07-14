SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE (12:25 p.m.) — Power has been restored.

——————–

UPDATE: More than 2,000 MidAmerican Energy customers in Sioux City are currently experiencing a power outage.

According to MidAmerican’s outage map, there are currently 2,226 customers in Sioux City without power.

The outage map indicates that the outage is affecting areas near Singing Hills Boulevard, parts of Morningside may also be affected. The power went out at around 12:16 p.m.

MidAmerican currently has a crew working on the outage. They do not currently have an estimate on when power will be back.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 will continue to provide updates as we learn more.