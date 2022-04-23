SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: Power has mostly been restored in the Morningside area.

According to MidAmerican Energy, the cause of the outage was determined to be from a downed power pole.

Crews were able to restore electricity to the area around 11:26 a.m. leaving only 37 customers without power which is estimated to be restored by 1:45 p.m.

PREVIOUS: Power outage in Sioux City has left more than 2,000 residents without electricity.

According to the MEC Outage Map, the power outage occurred at 10:48 a.m. Saturday morning in two spots in Morningside affecting 2,132 customers.

Crews are currently on the scene and power is estimated to be restored to the areas by 1:45 p.m. according to MidAmerican Energy.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.