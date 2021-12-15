SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — MidAmerican is reporting power outages during ongoing weather events.

UPDATE: The outage map shows more than 4,000 without power in Siouxland. About 890 of the outages are from Moville. More than 700 outages are taking place in Kingsley.

PREVIOUS: The outage map shows more than 2,000 without power in the Sioux City area. About 800 of the outages are from Moville. More than 700 outages are taking place in Kingsley.

PREVIOUS: According to the MidAmerican outage watch map, 203 people in Sioux City are without power.

MidAmerican has spent time preparing for severe weather Wednesday.