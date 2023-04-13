SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: The outage map shows that power has been restored in Sioux City.

——————–

There are currently more than 1,500 customers without power in the Siouxland area, according to the MidAmerican Power Outage map.

The outage map shows that there are currently 1,557 customers around the Sioux City area without power.

Crews are working to get power restored. MidAmerican estiamates that power will be restored at around 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 will continue to provide updates as we learn more.