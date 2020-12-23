Power mostly restored on the northside of Sioux City, 464 still without power

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: While most of the power has been restored on Sioux City’s northside, 464 are still without power.

As of 10:40 a.m., MidAmerican’s outage map shows that 465 in the Sioux City metro, mostly between Stone Park Boulevard and Hamilton Boulevard, are still without power.

PREVIOUS: More than 1300 are without power in Sioux City Wednesday morning.

According to MidAmerican’s outage map, 1,381 customers on the north side of Sioux City are without power as of 10:00 a.m.

One locations shows that 1,334 customers are impacted.

Recovery times are estimate between 10:45 and 11:30 a.m. for the multiple locations.

This is a developing story. We will update as we learn more.