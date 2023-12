DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCAU) — The MidAmerican Outage Watch map is showing that the power outage started at 5:11 p.m. on Saturday in the Sioux City metro area.

According to MidAmerican, 1,082 customers in Union County have been affected by the power outage. The Outage Watch indicates that the power is expected to be restored by 7:45 p.m.

No further details were available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.