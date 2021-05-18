More than 1,000 food boxes to be distributed to Siouxland families on Thursday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A drive-thru food giveaway event will take place at Sunnybrook Church on Thursday.

According to a press release from the Community Action Agency of Siouxland, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, more than 1,100 boxes of food will be distributed with the help of the Sunnybrook Hope Center. This event will take place in the parking lot of Sunnybrook Church at 5601 Sunnybrook Drive.

“Food insecurity has remained high in Siouxland throughout the pandemic. Farmers to Families’ food boxes allow us to be the conduit between those that produce the food with those that need it,” said Community Action Agency Executive Director Jean Logan.

Participants are asked to enter the parking lot through Sunnybrook Drive.

Photo Courtesy of the Community Action Agency of Siouxland

The Farmers to Families Food Box Program has helped distribute fresh produce, dairy, and cooked meats over the past year.

“We are excited to partner with Community Action Agency for this event. Having partners like them, has been so beneficial to everyone who is struggling during these times,” said Operations Director of the Hope Center Gary Blankers.

Another event will take place on the following Thursday, May 27, at the same time and location.

More information can be found on this website.