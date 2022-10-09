SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Tunnels to Towers run has honored fallen veterans and first responders since 9/11, and more than 100 people in Sioux City took part in the fifth annual 5k run and walk.

Tunnels to Towers raises money for a few things, building smart homes for injured combat veterans, a program to pay mortgages for first responders, and building homes for gold star families.

“I have a couple siblings and they have no clue,” said Volunteer Race Director Mckenzie Matasovskey, “They weren’t alive, they weren’t old enough to remember so it’s our job to share that and honor those people that did lose their lives.”

The Sergeant Bluff Fire Department and Police were also in attendance, and some even ran in full gear.