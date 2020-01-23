Closings
There are currently 15 active closings. Click for more details.

More than 100 schools and businesses closed due to slick roads

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Many Siouxlanders woke up to snowy road conditions Wednesday morning.

The snow quickly turning to slush around town, but the slick roads caused more than 130 schools and businesses to close Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories