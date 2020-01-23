More than 100 schools and businesses closed due to slick roads

SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
by: KCAU Staff
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Many Siouxlanders woke up to snowy road conditions Wednesday morning.
The snow quickly turning to slush around town, but the slick roads caused more than 130 schools and businesses to close Wednesday.
