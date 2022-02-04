SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City has announced how many housing units were built in 2021.

A total of 103 units were built in Sioux City following a record high of 521 in 2021, according to a release from City Hall.

Photo courtesy of the City of Sioux City

The release cited the pandemic as a factor in the decrease in residential housing construction along with an increase in the cost of materials and delays in receiving them.

Yearly reports are based on the number of building permits that are requested and are sorted between multi-family and single-family units, according to the release.

In 2019 and 2020, permits accounted for several multi-family units such as the Davidson Building, District 42, 48 South, and The Summit at Sunnybrook Village apartments.

The release indicated that a strong year of residential housing growth is anticipated in 2022 because there are several projects underway currently. Projects include the Badgerow Building, Benson Building, former East Middle School Site, and new units in the Elk Creek development, for a total of 170 so far in 2022. Additionally, several developers have re-applied for state incentives for their projects.