SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Some of Siouxland’s fastest and flashiest rides gathered for an early-year car show.

Owners of old Chevrolets, Maclarens, and other hot rides revved up their engines and strutted their stuff in the Fleet Farm parking lot.

Over 100 cars and many spectators gathered to share their love of the souped-up rides.

KCAU 9 spoke with some of the people in charge of the event.

“Community. Get everybody out, bring your cars out, having a good time, chat with each other. As you can see there’s a bunch of different types of cars, everyone can learn something different from everybody. It’s more of a community thing.”

Coming up on May 13, the Loyalty Car Club plans to hold a car show at the South Sioux City College Center.