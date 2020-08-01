More sobriety checkpoints in Yankton, Lincoln, Minnehaha Counties during August

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have released a list of a dozen counties selected for sobriety checkpoints in August.

KOTA-TV reports the counties identified by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety are Lawrence, Meade, Charles Mix, Codington, Davison, Hamlin, Jackson, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Spink, Walworth and Yankton.

Authorities say the checkpoints are done each month in different counties as a way to discourage drivers from drinking and driving.

The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.