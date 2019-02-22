More snow heading our way for the weekend

Winter storm watches are in effect for the winter storm moving in our direction over the weekend.

The latest models are still not in agreement on where the heaviest snow will end up falling, but they are all agreeing one one aspect. There will be a streak somewhere in Iowa that could see up to around 5-9 inches of snow.

Where the heaviest snow will fall, that is still the big question. The most likely scenario will bring a widespread 1-4 inches of snow, with lesser amounts the further west we travel. Our southeastern viewing area could see that streak of heavy snow, and that is the most likely scenario at the moment.

The GFS has the heavy snow line moving over Sioux City, while the NAM has the system shifting further to the southeast, leaving us with nearly nothing here in the metro area.

In terms of storm timing, it looks like light snow will fall off and on throughout much of Friday in western and northwestern Siouxland. Sioux City and the rest of NW Iowa will likely stay dry until around 4-6pm, when light snow moves into the area.

The light snow will eventually switch to freezing drizzle overnight, and it will remain as freezing drizzle until the early afternoon hours of Saturday, when we will see a transition back to snow. From the early afternoon to about 9-11PM Saturday, we could be seeing heavy snow, especially in southeastern Siouxland.

We are looking to clear out overnight on Saturday, and sunshine will return for Oscars Sunday.

Another small chance for light snow moves through on Monday, but it is looking like that will remain to the north, and we could see around a dusting here in Sioux City, but heavier amounts should stick north of Sioux Falls.

A dry streak finally settles in after Monday, but temperatures unfortunately will remain very cold and well below average next week.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News