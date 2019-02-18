More Snow Coming Tuesday & Wednesday

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches have been issued across the majority of Siouxland beginning Tuesday evening and lasting through Wednesday midday. Woodbury county and Sioux City is contained within a Winter Storm Watch. Hazardous travel is anticipated due to a heavy burst of snow happening over a fairly short period of time.



Tuesday will be a cloudy and cool day with a high temperature near 20°. During the afternoon, there will be some flurries as an area of low pressure intensifies in the southern plains. Toward evening, the snow will come down at a faster rate and continue for the overnight period into Wednesday morning. Early Wednesday morning, parts of our KCAU 9 coverage area may see the snow falling at greater than 1 inch per hour. Travel early Wednesday may be exceptionally difficult due to the heavy snowfall and resulting poor visibility.



The most intense band of snow is likely to line up in western Iowa where the greatest totals will also be measured (around 6 to 8 inches). Sioux City will likely stack up 4 to 5 inches of snow. Nebraska and South Dakota communities will likely see lower snowfall totals of 3 to 4 inches. Snow will be wrapping up near lunchtime on Wednesday and we should have a period of quieter weather last through Friday afternoon.



Stay with KCAU 9 News as we bring you more updates on this snow system. We’re also tracking the potential for additional snowfall to happen next weekend. ​​​​​​You can also stay up-to-date with our free KCAU 9 Weather App available on Android and Apple devices.