SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two more roads in Sioux City will be closing this week for repairs.

Beginning Monday, a section of Jackson Street, as well as one of the westbound lanes of the Gordon Drive Viaduct will be closed for repairs.

The Jackson Street repairs begin the morning of October 10 and are planned to be reopened by Friday afternoon. A detour utilizing 12th Street, Jones Street, and 11th Street, the City of Sioux City said in a release.

One of the westbound lanes on the Gordon Drive viaduct will also be closed on October 10, according to the Iowa DOT. The DOT is hoping to have the road reopened by December 2 depending on the weather.