UPDATE: More positive cases in Nebraska are being reported, state total is 113

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – UPDATE: The positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska continues to rise on Saturday night with five new cases.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, as of around 9 p.m. on Saturday, there are 113 positive cases of the coronavirus.

Even though the state’s health department map shows 108 cases but hasn’t recorded five cases from Douglas County yet, bringing the state total to 113 cases.

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 is continuing to rise in Nebraska.

As of Saturday night around 8 p.m., there are 108 positive cases in the state.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, there have been 2,080 tests performed.

Out of those tests, 1,968 tests were negative.

Nebraska announced two people died from the virus on Friday.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

