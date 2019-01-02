More Iowans received medical marijuana registration cards after December 1

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo Courtesy of WOI

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - More Iowans are now carrying a state-issued medical marijuana registration card since December 1, the date that the first products of cannabidiol were made available in Iowa.

Local 5 looked through new data released by the Department of Public Health. According to IDPH, 930 Iowans now have DOT-issued registration cards to obtain medical marijuana. That's up compared to 663 that had the cards on November 30.

Since the product became available to Iowans on December 1, more Iowa physicians are certifying patients to obtain medical marijuana as well. On November 30, 353 physicians certified patients for registration cards. As of December 24, that number was up to 421.