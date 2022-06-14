NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — As of Tuesday night, we’re finally learning more about the human remains that were found along I-29 almost eight years ago.

Back in July of 2014, a utility crew unearthed the remains along the interstate near Exit 2 in North Sioux City while laying fiber optic cable.

Now, archaeologists have said they discovered a complex cemetery that was almost destroyed when the interstate was built back in the 1970s.

“We are working on looking at the manner of burial, the artifacts, any kind of details we can pull together, and what that means. And then we are combing that with the historic research to work on identifying these individuals and these families and a lot of them are prominent early settlers in the area, said the repository manager at SDSU’s Historical Society Archaeological Research Center Katherine Lamie.

Officials said that they found nine bodies and the timeframe of the burial site falls between 1855 through 1875.

They’re hoping to pin point a small window through more research.