More farmers filing for bankruptcy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For generations, area farmers take pride in their work and creating a business that they can someday pass down to their children, but with tough economic times and bad weather, some of those farmers are facing the reality that the family farm may die with them.

Sometimes it takes quick and steady fingers to make a piece of farm equipment work. Jonathan Hagena hopes to take these lessons of hard work and perseverance to his two sons, and, if they want, pass down a family tradition later on.

“I think I’m the fifth…one, two, three, four, yeah. I’m the fifth generation,” Hagena said.

Hagena is well-aware farming has its ups and downs. He says with all the rain, he’s only been able to plant roughly fifteen percent of his crop

“It’s too late to plant soybeans,” Hagena said.

While Hagena says this year isn’t easy, he considers himself lucky and says this year isn’t going to ruin him.

Other farmers in the region aren’t so lucky and are filing for bankruptcy

Attorney Clair Gerry handles restructuring and chapter 12 bankruptcy filings for farmers. He says typically he may see two or three per year, but this year he’s seen nearly 50 cases

“It’s usually the family farms. It’s usually their dads, their grandpas, and you’re looking at generations,” Gerry said.

Gerry says the last part takes a heavy emotional toll on people who come to his office.

“They feel like the failure. I mean, their grandfather made it, their father made it. Why can’t they, you know? They’d always hoped to pass it on to the next generation. So, that’s probably the most difficult,” Gerry said.

While many in the area are hoping for relief, Gerry says what we’re seeing now is similar to the farm crisis in the eighties.

“It doesn’t look good for the near future,” said Gerry.

There are a few reasons why things are so bad. First of all, there’s the weather.

“You drive around the country, and all you see is water,” Gerry said.

Gerry says crop prices are down, inputs are up, land and rent prices are still maintaining. Opinions are split on President Trump’s tariffs. Supporters believe they’ll help farmers in the long run, but Gerry says the trade war isn’t helping farmers’ bottom lines right now.

“Makes the whole thing more difficult when all your costs stay up and the sale of crop prices are down,” Gerry said.

Restructuring farms may provide some farmers protection, but even then Gerry says filing chapter 12 has to first be a feasible option.

“If you restructure your debt, you still have to pay the restructured debt. If you take the equipment load that’s due in a three-year term and you stretch that out to a five or six, or seven-year term, you still have to be able to make the payments,” Gerry said.

As for Hagena, he’s optimistic. He says prices are getting better.

“That gives us a better chance at next year being a good year. If we get it planted, and prices are good, that’s a good thing for us,” Hagena said.

Come what may, Hagena will have a few helping hands right there with him.