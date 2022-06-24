SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders are spending hundreds of dollars a week on gas and are looking for ways to save money at the pump. One way to save on gas is switching to electric vehicles.

Sara Fay at Knoepfler Chevrolet told KCAU 9 that Siouxlanders are now looking into electric cars as their new mode of transportation.

“If you look at kinda the path with people searching for electric vehicle, you see it kinda sorta at the bottom last June. So even a year ago it’s sorta at the bottom and then you see when the gas prices increased and then it keeps climbing and climbing and now it’s at an ultimate high. So, people are definitely interested and definitely looking,” Fay said.

Election vehicles aren’t just catching on in Siouxland. According to Bloomberg, nearly 7 million EVs were sold in 2021, that’s more than double the 3 million sold in the previous year.

Bart Gothman is a traveler from Colorado and he said that he knew he wanted to go electric when he saw gas prices over a year ago.

“I kinda saw the gas prices about a year ago, you know, starting to climb and I kinda knew that it wasn’t gonna continue basically with things that are going on, economically and the way that we’re getting oil. I knew the prices would increase,” said Gothman.

Electric cars are an option to put you on a path that will get you to your destination and get you to charging stations at the same time.

Gothman told KCAU 9 that he’s seen a lot more people at chargers than he did around this time last year.