SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City council members have gone into development agreements on two projects.

They will be drafting agreements for two projects for the CBD Urban Renewal Area.

One is for the former Novelty Machine building located at 901 5th Street to be turned into residential space.

The second project is for Lechner Lumber to build a new facility and relocate to the northeast corner of Floyd Boulevard and 4th Street.

“So they’re looking for the right development, the longer they sit empty, the harder it is, there are all kinds of things happen to buildings when they’re not occupied so it’s a win-win situation for both the owner and the city and our residents,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Moore.

Council members also changed the fireworks ordinance in Sioux City to comply with Iowa law where vendors can only sell at specified zones.