HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) — The wife of the man accused of killing four people in Laurel, Nebraska, appeared in court Wednesday.

Carrie Jones, 42, had a preliminary hearing in the Cedar County Courthouse around 1 p.m. for her involvement in the Aug. 4, 2022, quadruple homicide allegedly carried out by her husband, Jason Jones.

Investigators with Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) took the stand where they stated Carrie Jones had actually seen her husband leaving one of the residences, as well as possibly had gotten rid of the clothes he was wearing the night of the murders after giving him first aid. Investigators also added a possible motive as to why Jason Jones killed Gene Twiford, saying Carrie Jones told them that Gene Twiford allegedy sexual harassed her.

Carrie Jones was arrested in December 2022 in connection to the quadruple homicide in Laurel following an investigation and charged with first-degree murder for the death of Gene Twiford, as well as tampering with evidence and being an accessory for hiding her husband as authorities searched for him. Jones pleaded not guilty to all charges following her first court appearance back in January.

Prior to Carrie Jones’ arrest, several residents filed protection orders against Jones over alleged threats made to them and being informed that purchased a firearm.

This is a developing story.