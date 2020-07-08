More COVID-19 antibody testing will soon be available in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – More expanded antibody testing will soon be available in Sioux City for people who believe they may have contracted COVID-19.

The Siouxland Community Health Center will officially begin offering antibody testing next Wednesday but, the testing is solely meant for people without COVID-19 symptoms.

“The testing will show if anybody has had coronavirus in the past. They form what’s called an IGG antibody and that forms anywhere from two weeks on after they’ve had symptoms,” Kerry Patterson, the lab and radiology manager at Siouxland Community Health Center, said.

She said, unlike COVID-19 testing, the antibody testing is done through a blood test. The blood is tested to determine whether antibodies exist.

“I was sick in January with what I thought was the flu and I had no reason to believe otherwise,” said Mary Lynn Atchinson, a Siouxland resident.

Atchinson said she’s been anxious to find out if she actually had the virus.

“Just to find out would give you piece of mind. Of course, I would continue to wear a mask, wash my hands, but it would just be good piece of mind to find out if I had it,” Atchison said.

Dr. Michael Piplani, the Chief Medical Officer at Siouxland Community Health, said right now there isn’t enough data to determine how long an antibody stays in your system.

He mentions the testing will help provide a clearer picture.

“Studies that say sometimes this antibody fades away but we need to run lots of tests to really prove this is the case. Are you truly protected from catching the virus? We certainly hope so because that’s how vaccines work and vaccines build antibodies like this so that your body can fight off the infection,” Dr. Piplani said.

He said test results are given to healthcare providers within 24 hours.

Dr. Piplani adds that since COVID-19 testing was at one point difficult to get done, the antibody testing will help fill in the gaps about whether someone had the virus and didn’t know it.

The testing will be done at both the Siouxland Community Health Center locations in Sioux City and South Sioux City.

If you don’t have a primary care provider, you can contact Siouxland Community Health Center to schedule an appointment at 712-252-2477 for the Sioux City location or 402-412-7242 for the South Sioux City location.

You can check with your health care provider about insurance coverage and grants available to determine how much, if at all, the test will be.

Latest Stories