HOSPERS, Iowa (KELO) — According to the Sioux County Sheriff, more charges have been filed against a Hospers, Iowa man arrested last month.

35-year-old Andrew Joslin is now facing a list of charges, including two counts of Second Degree Sexual Abuse, and two counts of Sexual Exploitation of a minor.

Joslin was arrested on September 5th after authorities said it was reported that he solicited a girl for sex. During the investigation, officials learned that he had sex with the girl at a Hospers home.

Joslin remains in the Sioux County Jail.