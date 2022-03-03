SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A lot of changes have been coming to downtown Sioux City and even more are likely on the way.

City officials have started developing the Downtown Infrastructure Reconstruction Plan.

The plan covers 126 blocks in the heart of downtown and focuses on identifying utilities and other necessary infrastructure. The city is currently taking feedback.

“We’re really trying to identify how to prioritize the projects. We know the underground utilities need addressed, so now it’s getting feedback from developers seeing what they have for plans in the works as well as people who live and commute downtown where they would like to see the investments made, and we’re going to kind of over-lap all of the input we get, look at it kind of as a heat map,” said Senior Civil Engineer Brittany Anderson.

The plan is currently in the beginning stages and with a completion goal of early 2023.