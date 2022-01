PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A moose has been spotted in Plymouth County.

County Conservation officials say it is the same moose that people have been seeing around for the last year.

The video was recorded on Tuesday at around 3:30 p.m.

The moose was spotted lounging around in a field 3 and a half miles north of Sioux City, along county road K-22.

This video was sent to KCAU by Bryan Noll. He said several other people had also stopped to view the animal from a distance.